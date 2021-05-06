Watch
Raytown church members distribute meals to community

Dale Messing/KSHB
Members of a Raytown church distribute meals to those in need.
Posted at 8:55 PM, May 05, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of a Raytown church have continued to give back to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abby Peper, pastor of Raytown Chapel Church, said they distribute free, warm to-go meals to those in need, holding events on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the church hosted community meals inside, but shifted its method to keep people safe, according to Peper.

Volunteers prepare about 200 meals for the events

