Raytown church members distribute meals to community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of a Raytown church have continued to give back to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abby Peper, pastor of Raytown Chapel Church, said they distribute free, warm to-go meals to those in need, holding events on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the church hosted community meals inside, but shifted its method to keep people safe, according to Peper.

Volunteers prepare about 200 meals for the events

—

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

