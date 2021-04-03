Shelter KC helps those experiencing homelessness celebrate Easter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City, Missouri, organization spent the days leading up to Easter helping people who are experiencing homelessness celebrate the holiday.

Volunteers with Shelter KC, a Christ-centered nonprofit, put together Easter baskets to distribute Saturday morning.

Eric Burger, Shelter KC executive director, said each of the baskets contained personal items, Easter candy and a New Testament.

“We just want to be able to share love with people during this time,” Burger said.

The important aspect of their efforts, according to Burger, is to ensure that those experiencing homelessness understand they have value and that they haven’t been forgotten.

Shelter KC held a Good Friday Chapel Service, followed by dinner and a movie, on Friday.

An Easter service will be held at 6:30 a.m. outside of the Women’s Center, 2611 East 11th Street, followed by breakfast. An Easter dinner and Easter package distribution will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Men’s Center., 1520 Cherry Street.

For more information about volunteering or donating, visit the Shelter KC website .

