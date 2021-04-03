Swope Health adds Easter gifts to family essentials drive-thru event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Swope Health has held First Saturday Family Essentials drive-thru events since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this weekend added an Easter treat for those in need.

The event, in partnership with Sen. Barbara Washington and several community organizations, gives families an opportunity to pick up items such as laundry detergent and toiletries. Workers also put together Easter Baskets for about 1,200 children and Easter meal boxes that contained a whole chicken, potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, orange juice and milk, among other items.

Bonita Powell, of Total Man, said they expected to serve about 600 families, 1,200 children and senior citizens and the free event.

“We see people from all zip codes, people from all demographics, people from just everywhere around the greater metropolitan Kansas City area,” Powell said. “So we know that there's a need out there and we're just glad to be able to help.”

The following businesses and organizations sponsored the event:

Total Man.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City.

Aetna.

Sysco Kansas City.

Community Builders of Kansas City.

Harvesters.

Home State Health.

McCown Gordon Construction.

Morningstar’s Development Co.

United Way.

The National Congress of Black Women.

