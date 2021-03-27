Unity Southeast gives away 7,000 pounds of food to people in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Month by month and car by car, volunteers like Crystal Wilson dole out more than 7,000 pounds of healthy food to those in need outside the Unity Southeast Ministry in in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s a blessing,” said Kimberly Abernathy, who stopped by for some food to take home on Friday afternoon.

Unity Southeast feels blessed to be able to provide for those who need the help.

“The reality is, while there is a need, there’s enough," Wilson said. "We have all of this food … so clearly there’s enough to make sure we can get food to the people. It’s just getting the people and the food in the same space.”

Sometimes, that happens by sheer luck.

“At this time of my life, I need a little help,” said Jewell Coleman, who was on the way to the grocery store with her friend Janae when they stumbled upon the Unity Southeast drive-thru food pantry.

She said it was a blessing.

“Something said turn around and come this way, and I see why,” Coleman said. “God always puts it on our heart. He put it on our heart to turn around, because God knows what we need and I appreciate it.“

Now, with nearly two weeks worth of food, Coleman has one important need met thanks to the community coming together.

“The idea is we want you to be able to be full and to be whole, not just to fill your belly for a little bit, but to fill your belly so that we can move on and address some other issues as well,” Wilson said.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and with some sectors of the economy still struggling with health-related restrictions, the Unity Southeast event provided a much-needed cause for happiness.

“People are excited," Wilson said. "People are out here looking good and smelling good and doing good, and we’re just here to help them continue being good."

She also reminds people to be happy, “It’s a decision. ... You do what you can. If we all do what we can, everybody will be good."

