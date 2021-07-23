We See You: Gold Key real estate agents raise money for Ronald McDonald House

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — For every home a “Gold Key” real estate agent with ReeceNichols sells or buys in the Kansas City, Missouri, region, they donate $100 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City .

Less than four months into the six-month long fundraiser, the agents have raised $125,000. Their initial goal was to raise $100,000.

“I don’t know if they planned it, but the Ronald McDonald House couldn’t have picked a better time to partner with local realtors because the housing market has been insanely rapid in Kansas City,” explained Eli Medina, a real estate agent with the George Medina Team , who is participating in the Gold Key program .

About 250 real estate agents in the region, like Medina, are participating in the fundraiser which goes from April to October 2021.

“They are obviously doing a great job finding homes for families, and we, at Ronald McDonald House, provide a place for families to stay when their kids are sick, so it’s like a match made in heaven. It’s perfect,” Tami Greenberg, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, said.

The charity provides free housing for families when their sick children are admitted to the hospital. While families don’t pay a dime, Greenberg said it costs the charity about $100 per night to put up one family. So the donations from Gold Key agents makes a huge difference.

Anyone can donate to Ronald McDonald House through its website .

During the fundraiser, the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors reports 15,015 homes have sold in the Kansas City region (not all of which were associated with a Gold Key-participating agent). Homes from April 1, 2021 to today have sold, on average, for $304,454 and have spent an average of 21 days on the market.

