We See You: Hallmark giving free cards to help bring people together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark is hoping free cards will help people brighten the day of their loved ones.

Hallmark Cards, Inc. is giving away three-packs of greeting cards to encourage people to send cards to loved ones during the pandemic.

They hope this simple act of caring will help bring people together and strengthen relationships.

"We all know that people are going through a lot of things right now," Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer at Hallmark Cards, said. "Whether it's challenging times or transitions, it's important for people to show up and be there. Relationships are the most important things in our lives. Our job here is to help people make those connections."

To get a free pack of cards, visit the Hallmark Cards website to make your request.

—

During the pandemic, 41 Action News wants to spotlight people, organizations and companies helping the community. To share these stories, use #WeSeeYouKSHB on social media.

