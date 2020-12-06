We See You: Liberty North senior refurbishes bicycles for children in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A senior at Liberty North High School used his Eagle Scout project as a way to give back to the community.

Chase Martin, a member of Troop 374, refurbished 20 bicycles over four weekends to distribute Saturday to children in need.

“I like helping people, it’s kind of like my thing. It feels good,” he said.

Martin gave away the bikes at Love INC., of Clay County. He had four left by the end of the event.

He said he hopes to earn the Eagle Scout honor next week.

