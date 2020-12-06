Menu

We See You: Liberty North senior refurbishes bicycles for children in need

Eagle Scout project results in 20 bikes
Tyler Navas/KSHB
Children receive refurbished bicycles on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The bikes were distributed as part of a Liberty North High School senior's Eagle Scout project.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Dec 05, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A senior at Liberty North High School used his Eagle Scout project as a way to give back to the community.

Chase Martin, a member of Troop 374, refurbished 20 bicycles over four weekends to distribute Saturday to children in need.

“I like helping people, it’s kind of like my thing. It feels good,” he said.

Martin gave away the bikes at Love INC., of Clay County. He had four left by the end of the event.

He said he hopes to earn the Eagle Scout honor next week.

