'When you bless a teacher, you bless a classroom': Church gives teachers free school supplies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — About 1,000 teachers from the greater Kansas City area got help preparing for the start of school Wednesday. North Heartland Community Church held its seventh annual teacher supplies giveaway.

At the event, teachers can “shop” for supplies they need in their classrooms. The church spends all year collecting items from paper and pencils to hand sanitizer and tape. The church also allows teachers to choose used books for their classroom.

“As a mom of two, I appreciate my kids’ teachers so much and what they do for my kids. And I know most parents do,” organizer Shannon Horn explained. “I’d love to give them all a free Hawaiian vacation and a huge, giant pay raise, but I don’t have that kind of clout, but we can do this.”

This back-to-school event geared toward teachers makes a big difference. First-year special education teacher Abigail Jackson admitted she’s under prepared going into the first day of school. She said this event helped her make up for lost time.

“Teachers are the people that are raising society, in a way,” Jackson said. “So it’s really nice to see people are supporting teachers and recognizing the work teachers put in creating a good educational setting for their students.”

This year, KC Whip and Company even provided free sweet treats for the teachers.

