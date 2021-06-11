Woman holds annual fundraiser for music therapy program at Children's Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the past several years, Ginzy Schaefer has hosted a fundraiser to benefit the music therapy program at Children's Mercy.

The fund is called the Ginzy Schaefer Music Therapy fund.

"It's just fun," Schaefer said. "I love kids and I love music, so I just thought it was a win-win."

For the past 10 years, she's had friends and family from her neighborhood get together on her street to buy and enjoy some ice cream, while raising funds for Children's Mercy.

"Last year we raised $3,000," Schaefer said. "It's not the 'Big Slick', I call it the 'Small Lick' because we serve ice cream. The Betty Rae's truck comes. And the neighborhood kids come and they're already asking, 'When's the truck coming?'"

The fundraiser is only open to her friends and family and she says it's a great time to see loved ones she hasn't seen in a while.

While last year she did raise $3,000, she hopes this year to raise anywhere between $2,000 to $3,000, but says she's excited no matter how much they raise.

Schaefer got the opportunity to meet the children who benefit from the fund and said she hopes to continue this fundraiser as long as she's able.

