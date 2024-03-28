“We want to be the best place in the region to live, work, and play,” Lenexa officials on 20-year growth plan

LENEXA, Kan. — City officials and residents in Lenexa have a lofty goal with their 20-year growth plan.

“We want to be the best place in the region to live, work, and play,” said Scott McCullough, the city's community development director.

With that goal in mind, city officials shared details of plan Wednesday

The city says their comprehensive plan is one that’s used every day by developers, city staff, governing body, and residents.

“A comprehensive plan is really the guide for the physical development of the city,” said McCullough.

He said the city plans to update it every decade to account for market changes.

“The markets have been changing for office retail and even housing,” he said.

Lenexa features a mix of developed areas, urban amenities, and green spaces.

City leaders say growth will continue.

Over the next twenty years, McCullough said, it's expected the population will increase from 60,000 people to 110,000 people.

With the goal of being the best, McCullough and his team are planning the best way to reach that goal.

“We’re not making any major adjustments to go in a different direction,” he said. “We just want to keep a good thing going and build those reasonable land use patterns so the city can continue to grow.”

There are many areas the city is watching as the plan for the future rolls out.

“Office building, office parks and how that had changed, how Covid has changed that industry, how online retail has changed how retail looks, how the housing market has changed, how attainable housing is a desire of a city now,” McCullough said.

McCullough estimates 25% of the city can still be developed.

Wednesday's open house provided residents an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.

“They can learn what land use classification would be near them or could be in their neighborhood,” McCullough said. “A spectrum of housing categories, anything from two-acre development, apartment development and everything in between. We have several categories of retail, neighborhood small scale, regional retail, and business park is sort of our industry and more industrial buildings.”

A resident who came to Wednesday's open house had things she wanted to be sure got the city's attention.

“We’re having some growing pains. That area is relatively old and because there’s so much going on my street," said Sydney Bergeron. "I’m on 99th; there’s just constant traffic. Being able to make our streets safer, more walkable. The sidewalk on the road and kids walk home from school on that. And to me, that’s kind of dangerous and scary. To be able to take some of the principals in newer parts of Lenexa to our area would be amazing.”

The city says they know people value streets that can serve everyone, neighborhoods that have walking trails and are close to retail areas.

A business owner is glad he chose to locate in Lenexa.

“We’ve been in the underground Meritax Caves for over 20 years, and I’ve watched everything grow here," said Tucker Lott. "And there’s a lot of customer base for me here, contract packaging. I’m looking to see what else is coming.”

The plan will go before the city council in May.

