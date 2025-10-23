'We want to serve families as best we can': NKC Schools helps relieve lunch debt for thousands of families

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

The North Kansas City Schools Education Foundation raised enough money last year to wipe out meal debt for more than 1,100 families and reduce balances for another 2,000. In total, the program helped more than 3,000 families across the district.

School meal debt is a growing issue across the country, topping $200 million each year. And families in the North Kansas City School District are feeling that strain too.

“About half of our students here at NKC Schools qualify for free and reduced lunch, which is something like 11,000 students,” said Midori Carpenter, Director of the North Kansas City Schools Education Foundation. “We know our students learn best when their basic needs are met.”

Carpenter says the number of families struggling with meal costs has risen sharply since the end of the federal free meal program during COVID-19. That’s when the Foundation stepped in — not just with debt relief, but with a plan to help families long-term.

The Foundation teamed up with the district’s Food and Nutrition Services, Student Services, to make it easier for families to apply for the Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

To reduce stigma, the Foundation launched a grocery gift card raffle, giving families a chance to win $250 in gift cards just for applying. The idea worked: enrollment jumped, and the number of eligible families who hadn’t re-enrolled dropped 37% year-over-year — the lowest level in 17 years.

“We’re helping families avoid the tough choice between paying a bill or paying off meal debt,” said Carpenter. “This is about more than food — it’s about support, dignity, and belonging.”

For parents in the district like Kurt Austin, the Foundation’s efforts go beyond money.

“A lot of students come to school relying on that breakfast and lunch to be their main meals of the day,” Austin said. “When they go home, there’s no certainty around where that next meal is going to come from.”

Austin says the community’s generosity shows how much the district values its families — especially during times of financial uncertainty.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a parent here,” said Austin. “They provide scholarships, teacher grants, and now debt relief for families who need it most. It’s an important service, and I’m grateful."

District leaders say more than ten thousand students still rely on the Free and Reduced Lunch Program, and the need is growing. The Education Foundation plans to continue expanding its outreach and finding creative ways to help families before debt builds up.

