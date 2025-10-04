'We want transparency': Jackson County residents voice priorities for next county executive at listening forum

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Dozens of Jackson County residents gathered at Metropolitan Community College in Lee’s Summit Saturday morning for a listening forum hosted by county legislators, just days after former County Executive Frank White Jr. was recalled from office.

The purpose of the forum was simple: to hear directly from the community about what qualities and priorities they want in the next county executive.

JaxCo residents voice priorities for next county executive at listening forum

"We want transparency," said one resident in attendance.

Roughly 30 people attended, sharing a range of concerns and suggestions. The most common themes that emerged were accountability, transparency, and better communication from county leadership.

“This is about people who care about Kansas City, and they have every right to live here, as well as new people. So you have to start somewhere," said Christine Taylor-Butler, a resident in Jackson County.

Beyond leadership qualities, residents voiced concerns about property taxes, one of the most divisive issues in Jackson County in recent years.

“In 2019, the assessment process hit mostly lower-class, Black and brown neighborhoods. And what we saw was that people who were already struggling with their taxes were suddenly getting 800% increases. One individual got an 180 0% increase," Taylor-Butler said.

County legislators now have 30 days after the election board certifies the recall results to appoint a replacement who will serve until Jan. 1, 2027.

In the meantime, Legislative Chair DaRon McGee has appointed former Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Kay Barnes as temporary county executive during the 30-day transition.

Barnes has said she does not plan to pursue the role permanently.

