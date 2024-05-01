'We will not rest': Dozens of KU students set up pro-Palestinian encampment on campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Students at the University of Kansas began their multi-day, pro-Palestinian encampment in front of Fraser Hall on Wednesday.

This came as thousands of college students across the country continued to protest for Palestinian human rights after months of war in Gaza.

Chris Morrison

“We will not rest until we hear from KU regarding the horrific events happening in Palestine,” said protestor Mya.

Members of KU's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter said they do not feel supported by the university. In fact, early Wednesday morning, the organization sent a letter to the administration outlining four specific demands.

Chris Morrison

“I walk on campus feeling unsafe. This is a campus that does not advocate for their Palestinian students,” said Jen, a third-year student. “I would love for them to acknowledge our presence.”

Jen said in recent months, she has been dealing with increased harassment. Because of that, she did not want to disclose her last name out of fear of retaliation.

Despite her challenges, Jen said she is more concerned about her loved ones overseas who still live in the West Bank and Gaza.

“I’m here for a reason and not over there, and so I need to be able to use my platform and my privilege here as an American citizen and my First Amendment rights to be able to advocate for my brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Jen said.

On the front lawn of Fraser Hall, dozens of students gathered in solidarity. Among the crowd were students who came to witness history.

Chris Morrison

“These movements are still going on, and whichever side of them you find yourself on, it’s important that you’re there for critical thought,” said John Pleming, a teacher’s assistant in American Studies.

Pleming brought several of his students to the encampment so they could experience first-hand the similar movements they studied in class.

Evan Wickoren was one of those students.

Chris Morrison

“I think a lot of us are seeing the cracks in the system, and we just kind of want to say something about it," Wickoren said. "We’re all trying to do our part to make the world a better place, and this is just what they see as making the world a better place."

As a Palestinian student with personal ties to the conflict, Jen said her message to the rest of the student body is to imagine themselves in the shoes of Palestinians.

“They’ll be able to better understand what is happening and to be able to sympathize and take action,” Jen said.

—