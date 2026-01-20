‘Wear my big boots because big adventures are afoot,’ Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver through snow and cold

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

When much of the world seems like it's shutting down for cold or snow, some services can't stop operating. Johnson County Meals on Wheels is one of them.

Johnson County Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver through snow and cold

The past few mornings have felt like some of the coldest we've had this year. However, Michelle O'Brien has been delivering meals for the program for 19 years, so she's seen it all.

"I wear my big boots because big adventures are afoot," O'Brien said. "Sidewalks aren't shoveled, steps are not shoveled, and so it's often a skating rink to get to somebody's door."

KSHB Michelle O'Brien

There are 700 meals delivered in Johnson County every day. That process looks different when it's brutally cold or snowing, but O'Brien says the recipients' reactions make it worthwhile.

"When they open the door and they see you standing there with a hot meal and snow is just flying all around you, it lights them up," O'Brien said.

On days when road conditions are too poor, the county has a backup plan in place. Volunteers distribute what they call "pantry boxes" or "shelf stable boxes" in November. These contain non-perishable food that doesn't require refrigeration and can carry recipients through when volunteers can't deliver fresh meals.

Those boxes give meal recipients like Nora Barringer a sense of security during winter storms.

"I look pretty able, but my arms are very involved, and so it's hard to cook," Barringer said. “So I do have backup food.”

KSHB Nora Barringer

The call to cancel deliveries only comes when it's seriously snowing, but some of O'Brien's favorite days are when volunteers power through.

"I feel like bringing food to someone is the ultimate source of love and comfort, especially when it's a hot meal, and on a day that's so blustery and awful and no one's out, what a delight it is," O'Brien said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

