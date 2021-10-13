Weather service confirms tornadoes in western Kansas

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. — Several tornadoes touched down in western Kansas during storms that swept through the state but there were no initial reports of injuries or major damage, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists in Goodland confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Sharon Springs in northwest Kansas during the storms Tuesday evening and early Wednesday. The twister traveled about 3.3 miles, with peak gusts of 85 mph, the weather service said.

No injuries were reported. A cart and maintenance shed at the Sharon Springs Golf Course was destroyed, KSN-TV reported.

Meteorologists with the weather service in Dodge City were surveying damage on Wednesday from at least four tornadoes in lightly-populated areas near Dodge City. Those twisters were reported near Howell, Spearville, Trousdale and between Sublette and Copeland.

Damage reports from those twisters were not expected until Thursday or Friday.