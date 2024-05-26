Watch Now
WEATHER | Tornado watch in effect for Kansas City area until 5 a.m.

Posted at 9:12 PM, May 25, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 a.m. that includes the Kansas City area and points south and west.

KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery has been tracking the developing severe weather threat throughout Saturday and says storms will be possible throughout the overnight hours.

