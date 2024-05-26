WEATHER | Tornado watch in effect for Kansas City area until 5 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 a.m. that includes the Kansas City area and points south and west.

KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery has been tracking the developing severe weather threat throughout Saturday and says storms will be possible throughout the overnight hours.

It's important to understand that storms will be around throughout the overnight.



While the chance of tornadoes may decrease after the first wave, damaging wind gusts will be possible through 5 am#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/U1LDV9Mgwz — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 26, 2024

