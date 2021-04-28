Weather updates: Flash flood warning issued for parts of KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 4:11 p.m. | Penner expects the heaviest of the rain this afternoon to exit the Overland Park area within an hour.

He recommends not driving into areas with water where people aren't sure what the depth of it is.

Still very heavy rain in south OP. You can see the ponding of water. Water you don’t know the depth of...”Turn Around Don’t Drown.” Heaviest rain will exit OP during the next 1 hour. ⁦@41actionnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/3Kpf65N7b5 — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) April 28, 2021

4:00 p.m. 41 Action News Meteorologist Jeff Penner reported heavy rain fall near 119th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Penner said people should look out for ponding and flowing water.

Very heavy rain at 119th and Metcalf. Watch for ponding and flowing water. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/XSIN2Xx5pQ — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) April 28, 2021

3:51 p.m. |Heavy rain and lighting and thunder was reported near The Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Heavy rain, lightning, thunder, but so far they are below severe levels. There may be some flooding. pic.twitter.com/FDahrSXAyM — Gary Lezak (@glezak) April 28, 2021

3:30 p.m. | A line of storms has moved into the Kansas City area, prompting a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Wyandotte County in Kansas and Platte County in Missouri.

According to the National Weather Service some places that will have flash flooding including, Kansas City, Shawnee, Leavenworth, Lansing, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie and Basehor.

During this time there could be flash flooding in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Places with poor drainage and low-lying areas may also be impacted.

A viewer sent 41 Action News this video of rain in Tonganoxie.