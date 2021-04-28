Watch
Weather updates: Flash flood warning issued for parts of KC area

Warning in effect until 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A narrow band of heavy rain led to a Flash Flood Warning for portions of the KC area.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 17:15:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 4:11 p.m. | Penner expects the heaviest of the rain this afternoon to exit the Overland Park area within an hour.

He recommends not driving into areas with water where people aren't sure what the depth of it is.

4:00 p.m. 41 Action News Meteorologist Jeff Penner reported heavy rain fall near 119th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Penner said people should look out for ponding and flowing water.

3:51 p.m. |Heavy rain and lighting and thunder was reported near The Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

3:30 p.m. | A line of storms has moved into the Kansas City area, prompting a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Wyandotte County in Kansas and Platte County in Missouri.

According to the National Weather Service some places that will have flash flooding including, Kansas City, Shawnee, Leavenworth, Lansing, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie and Basehor.

WATCH: Latest radar

During this time there could be flash flooding in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Places with poor drainage and low-lying areas may also be impacted.

A viewer sent 41 Action News this video of rain in Tonganoxie.

