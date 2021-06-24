Weather watches remain in effect as storms set to move into region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City could be in for a stormy night.

A potent storm system is knocking on the region’s door, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Watch for several counties in far northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Additional watches could be possible for the Kansas City area later Thursday night.

41 Action News meteorologist West Peery says a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Kansas City metro area through Saturday morning, with three to five inches of rain possible in spots.

All forms of severe weather are possible Thursday night, with a timeline starting around 8 p.m. across Kansas City, with storms starting earlier the further north into Missouri.

