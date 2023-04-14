WeDevelopment Credit Union bringing new investment, opportunity to east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WeDevelopment Credit Union officially opened at east 31st Street and Prospect Avenue in January after more than a decade working to realize the dream of serving low and moderate income Kansas Citians where they live and work.

Hosea Haywood III, a local business owner and member, described how he felt after the credit union opened.

"Hip, hip hooray," Haywood said. "Very excited, very excited."

Gwendolyn Washington, CEO of WeDevelopment Credit Union, said having a credit union for the urban core will make a big impact.

"The mission for that board was to bring a community development credit union to the urban core and they did it," Washington said.

WeDevelopment offers a variety of loans and programs to help people navigate things like buying a car or making home improvements.

"When I heard the concept, I was excited, because it is synonymous to a car dealer," Haywood said. "Having a lender for a car dealer in the urban core is very essential and a very powerful tool and a very powerful resource."

The credit union will offer financial education and community outreach in east Kansas City.

WeDevelopment is inviting you to become a member, ensuring that the deposits you make there will be used to uplift and improve our shared community.

