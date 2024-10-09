Watch Now
Wednesday morning fire wrecks Adrian, Missouri, United Methodist Church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive fire Wednesday morning burned through the United Methodist Church in Adrian, a city in Bates County, Missouri.

Multiple fire crews were on the scene working to knock down the blaze, which engulfed the building on Main Street, according to a Facebook post from the Bates County Sheriff's Office.

The Facebook post also advised residents to avoid the area and find an alternate route for children walking or biking to school.

No word on any injuries or what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

