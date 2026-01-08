KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events: January 9th - 11th

It's the start of the new year, maybe you want to get started on that vision board.

Frost Frozen Bar is hosting a Create your Own Vision Board Friday night.

It's from 6 to 9 p.m. They'll have free materials to get you started, just bring your favorite medium such as a poster, journal, planner, etc. There are also mocktails and cocktails you're able to purchase. Frost Frozen Bar stated this event will give you space to just reflect, reset and manifest what you want for 2026!

Frost Frozen Bar is located at 4141 Pennsylvania Ave STE. 104, Kansas City, MO 64111

SERV is hosting its final Friday at the (ice) Rink.

It's Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's free entry. There will be a live DJ and free tastings for our 21 and up friends.

Open skate is $10. If you enjoy pickleball, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., there will be glow pickleball as well, which is $5.

SERV! is located at 9051 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66212

KC Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, January 9th.

Check out the list of over 250 restaurants at kcrestaurantweek.com

You can also put in your dietary needs as well, to see which restaurants will be the best options for you.

It runs through January 18th.

Monster Jam is in town at the T-Mobile Center!

Get ready to cheer, scream and be amazed as massive Monster Jam truck drivers showcase wild stunts.

Show times are: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at noon and 6 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Door open an hour before shows begin.

You can get tickets at t-mobilecenter.com

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.