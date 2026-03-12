KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41! events: March 13th–15th

Multiple cities are celebrating the luck of the Irish this weekend, and The Nelson is screening all the Oscar-nominated short films.

Brookside St. Patrick's Warm-Up Parade

Brookside's 44th annual St. Patrick's Day Warm-Up Parade is this Saturday, March 14th at 2 p.m.

This year's theme, Leprechaun Cup: Going for Gold, celebrates Kansas City as a host city for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

This family-friendly parade features floats, antique cars, bands, Irish dancers, bagpipers and much more.

The parade route starts at 65th and Wornall, then goes north on Wornall, turns east at 63rd St., then south on Main St., and turns west on Meyer Blvd., to the end at Brookside Street.

Snake Saturday

The 42nd Annual Snake Saturday Parade and Festival is also happening this weekend in North Kansas City.

This festival also honors KC's World Cup participation with the theme Kicks and Kilts.

Snake Saturday kicks off early with the 2nd Annual Life Unlimited 5k and 1-mile walk. The race benefits Life Unlimited, which provides services, education and opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities. Registration costs $30 for the 5k or $25 for the 1-mile walk. Both races start at 8 a.m.

Stick around for the festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will feature carnival rides and food, a children's petting zoo and the Clyde Ellis race car show.

The Snake Saturday Parade starts at 11 a.m. at 16th and Swift.

Downtown Shawnee St. Patrick's Day

Shawnee is holding it's St. Patrick's Day celebration this Sunday, March 15th.

The Shamrock O'Market will be open from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall, located at 11110 Johnson Drive.

The 42nd Annual St. Patrick's Parade, put on each year by The Irish American Club of Johnson County, starts at 1 p.m. The parade route starts at Johnson Dr. and Monrovia, and heads east on Johnson Dr. to Nieman Road.

Finally, the 38th Annual Shawnee Duck Race starts at 3:30 p.m. at Herman Laird Park, located at 11500 Johnson Drive. Donate $5 to get a duck in the race and the chance to win the grand prize of $1,500 cash, or more than 20 additional prizes from local Shawnee businesses. All proceeds benefit the Shawnee Sister Cities Committee's educational programs and visitor exchanges between Shawnee and its sister cities, including Listowel, Ireland.

Oscar Shorts at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Screen the 2026 Oscar-nominated short films at the Tivoli Cinema Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

You have multiple chances to see all five nominees for Best Animated Short Film, Best Documentary Short Film and Best Live Action Short Film.

Best Animated Short Film: Fri., Mar. 13, 1:30–3:30 p.m., Sat. Mar. 14, 1:30–3:30 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 15, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Best Documentary Short Film: Fri., Mar. 13, 4:00–6:00 p.m., Sat. Mar. 14, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 15, 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Best Live Action Short Film: Fri., Mar. 13, 7:00–10:00 p.m., Sat. Mar. 14, 3:30 –6:30 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 15, 3:30 –6:30 p.m.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun! Be safe.