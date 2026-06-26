KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41: World Cup edition!

Weekend Fun with 41: World Cup Edition - June 26th - June 28th

UMKC is hosting a Family Soccer Fest.

It's Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, face painting, games, soccer play, photo ops and more. They will also host a watch party for the Algeria v Austria match at 9 p.m. On the screen at Durwood Stadium. It's open to the public.

On Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Zona Rosa will host an outdoor Pitch Party and Watch Party in North Park with a number of soccer outdoor celebrations.

There will be Bounce houses, face painter & balloon artist, as well as a futsal mini tournament, local food trucks and more.

In Leavenworth, they're hosting the Kansas Summer Spirit Fest. It's happening all weekend long. You can check out live music, a classic car show, enjoy watch parties and cheer on your favorite team. There's also a soccer tournament happening on Saturday. Admission is free. You can find details here.

Lee's Summit is hosting Fútbol Fridays.

Each Friday features live music, games for kids of all ages, local food trucks, big screen live match watch parties, and soccer celebration merch. You can also check out the Big-Screen Match Live Watch Party. It's from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Green Street in Downtown Lee's Summit.

Over in Lawrence, Kansas, there's a Vivo en Masse Soccer Street Party that starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It's at 11th and Massachusetts streets. The Algeria vs. Austria match is at 9 p.m.

We also have a full list of watch parties and other events happening in and around the metro this weekend at the bottom of this page.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41: World Cup edition! Be safe.

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