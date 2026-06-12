KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

Weekend Fun: World Cup Edition events this weekend

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Power and Light Watch Parties

Free for all ages.

Friday: USA vs Paraguay Watch Party; match begins at 8 p.m.; doors open at 6

Sunday: Netherlands vs Japan. The match begins at 3 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Location: KC Live! at Power and Light.

Pitch Lenexa Watch Party

Free for all ages.

Friday: USA V Paraguay. The match starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 5.

There will be food trucks, adult beverages, face‑painting, air‑brush tattoos and inflatables for all‑ages and more.

Location: the corner of City Center Dr. & Hampton St.

Hen House hosts Kickoff KC

Free for all ages. Sign up to reserve your spot here.

This is a soccer bash filled with tailgate samplers, games, giveaways, local pop ups and special guests.

Their first Kickoff KC event is at Corinth Square in Prairie Village. It's Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They have several Kickoff KC dates at different locations through July 11th.

Location: 4050 West 83rd Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208.

Fun with Fútbol in Independence, Mo.

Free for all ages.

It is Saturday at Hill Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be free-play soccer, Soccer obstacle courses, Soccer trivia, face painting and more.

Location: 2201 S. Maywood Ave. Independence, MO

Hawthorne Plaza: Summer Kickoff

It's free admission.

It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be complimentary sweets and sips, face painting, balloon artist, crafty kids activities, a live DJ, soccer shoot out and stations.

Location: 119th and Roe

Crossroads Night Markets

Free for all ages.

This is a way to show some of the new visitors what the Crossroads district is all about.

For the next five weekends, the Crossroads Night Market will bring together artists, musicians, makers, galleries, restaurants, breweries, and more.

It's open all weekend Fridays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturdays & Sundays; noon to 11 p.m.

Location: Crossroads District

Crown Center: The Center of Summer Soccer

Free for all ages.

There will be a 90 ft. soccer celebration mural, host cities map, flags of the game, a 15 ft. giant soccer ball and soccer darts challenge.

It's free for the whole family to enjoy and take some fun photo ops.

Location: Crown Center: 2450 Grand Blvd #227, Kansas City, MO 64108

Dog Days at FIFA Fan Fest

Free for all ages and friendly pups, however you must register.

Dog Days at FIFA Fan Fest takes place on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bring your dog to join the excitement in person at the festival!

Location: World War One Museum & Memorial

There are several other events taking place this weekend. Check out the World Cup Events calendar our web team put together for different events across the greater Kansas City region.

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