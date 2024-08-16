Weekend resource fairs (August 16-18) help Kansas City families stock up before school

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

Some students have already headed back to school this week. Other school districts such as KCPS, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, Grandview and Hickman Mills head back next week.

Here is a list of school supply drives happening this weekend, August 16th through the 19th:

Life Church East Kansas City hosting its Back to School Bash

Sunday, August 18th 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be inflatables, food trucks and games for the family.

Address: 11100 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO

Trinity United Methodist hosting its Blessings of the Backpacks.

Sunday, August 18th at 10:30 a.m.

Students will leave with school items for class after service.

Location: 620 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109

The Heart of Kansas City Foundation, Second Mile Ministries and All my Bros Nonprofit are hosting a Back to School Block Party.

Sunday, August 18th 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Book bags with school supplies will be handed out, haircuts for children, a bouncy house and parent resources.

Registration required to get your student's haircut or braided. To register, call 816.456.7338.

Location: The Milestone Youth Center, 3417 E 12th St, Kansas City, MO

Coventry Estates Baptist Church is hosting a school supply and book giveaway fair.

Saturday, August 17th at 9 a.m. - until supplies run out.

A book fair will also be available for students featuring local authors.

Location: 17133 E 39th St S, Independence, MO,

Lee's Summit will be having a Back to School Bash.

Friday, August 16th 6:30 p.m. to 8p.m.

Eight local churches and two nonprofits are teaming up for this event. There will be backpacks, school supplies, haircuts for kids, clothing and food.

No registration required. Students must be present to receive supplies/backpack. Anyone with children, K-12 are invited to attend.

LOCATION: Bernard Campbell Middle School, 1151 NE Colbern Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Global FC is hosting its 4th annual Back to School Bash.

It's Saturday, August 17th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They will have free food, free backpacks with school supplies and vendors.

It's Saturday from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: PH Coffee, 2200 Lexington Ave, Kansas City, MO

Vibrant Health is hosting a Back to School Bash.

Saturday, August 17th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Student attendees will receive free backpacks while supplies last.

There will be community booths, free food and giveaways for the family.

Location: Earl Watson Senior Community Center, 1120 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102

Out of the Blú Beauty Bar hosting its second annual 'Glow Up' Back to School Drive.

Monday, August 19th and August 26th from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Students K-12 can receive a free haircut or simple styling along with a back to school giveaway. They're also accepting school supply donations.

There will be a limited number of customers that will be accommodated.

Address: 5545 N Oak Trafficway Suite 21, Kansas City, MO 64118