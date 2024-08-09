Weekend Resource Fairs Help Families Stock up Before School

KANSAS CITY, Mo — It's almost time to head back to school and there are a couple of school supply drives happening this weekend:

The Guadalupe Centers hosting its Back to School drive

Friday, August 9th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Youth Recreation Center.

The event includes free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and food.

Address: 2641 Belleview Ave, Kansas City, MO. 64108

New Beginning Apostolic hosting its annual Back-to-School Giveaway

Saturday, August 10th, from 9AM- 1PM.

The goal is to provide 200 backpacks with school supplies for children.

Address: 200 N. Bales Ave, Kansas City, MO 64123

Northside Fellowship hosting its Back to School Bash.

Saturday, August 10th - 5pm-7pm

There will be games, bounce house, dinner, and free school supplies for the first 200 children.

Address: 4513 N. Jackson Ave, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri 64117

Kansas City Central Seventh Day Adventist

Saturday, August 10th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Its clothing closet and food pantry will be open, some school supplies will also be available.

No appointment needed and free to anyone, does not matter where you live.

Address: 14651 SW Peterson Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64149

Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City

Saturday, August 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Free Backpacks and School Supplies for students.

Please RSVPonline, here.

Address: 2842 W 47th Avenue, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri

Ivanhoe Back to School Giveaway

It's Saturday, August 10th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first 250 youth participants, ages 4 -14 can participate in an engaging activity to receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. You can bring the whole family to explore resources, the bounce house and shop, with 30 vendors at the Ivanhoe Farmers market from 9am-1pm.

This event is free, open to the public and all ages are welcome.

Address: 3700 Woodland Ave , Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri 64109

25th Annual Wyandotte County Back to School and Health Fair

Saturday August 10th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Need to provide proof of Wyandotte County address.

This event will have school supplies and basic health screenings and information for families.

Address: 9250 State Ave, Kansas City, KS

Kansas City Public Library partnering with Exceeds Expectations, Inc. for its Back-To-School Resource Fair at the North-East Branch.

Saturday, August 10th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

400 backpacks will be available and 24 vendors to provide back to school resources; child must be present to receive a backpack.

Address: North-East Branch: 6000 Wilson Ave, Kansas City, MO 64123

Next Paige Foundation Hosts Back-to-School Event powered by Synchrony Financial and Local Businesses

Sunday, August 11, 2024 from 1-4 p.m.

It aims to equip 100+ students in the Kansas City Metropolitan area with essential supplies and services as they prepare for the new school year.

The event will provide students with school supplies, backpacks, healthy snacks, and financial literacy resources for families.

Address: *Location:* 5930 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO

Center School District hosting its Annual Back to School Bash for its students families.

Saturday, August 10th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be immunizations, sports physicals, games, a resource fair and more.

Address: 8715 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131, USA