Weight loss drug costs force some patients to seek alternatives as insurance gaps persist

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

For many patients, accessing and affording weight loss drugs remains a significant challenge. At a clinic in Johnson County, one patient and her doctor continue navigating her weight loss journey day by day.

Weight loss drug costs force some patients to seek alternatives

Kim Davis said she went from being able to skate for two hours daily to struggling to walk her dog. After trying everything from bariatric surgery to staying active through her favorite activities, Davis started taking the weight loss drug Zepbound in 2024 and saw success. However, she lost insurance coverage of the drug in October of that year.

"At the time, it was $1,500 a month out of pocket, so it's hard to justify a mortgage payment for a medication," Davis said.

Since then, she and her doctor, Matt Lindquist, have been trying a patchwork of options, including sampling cheaper medications to even maintain her weight.

"If you are a bariatric patient or have lost weight and then regain that weight, you automatically feel like it's all your fault," Davis said.

Dr. Lindquist runs MoKan Weight Loss and Metabolic Health in Prairie Village.

Elyse Schoenig, KSHB 41 KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig talks to weight loss patient Kim Davis and her weight loss doctor, Matt Lindquist

"Access to these has been rough for the last five years," Lindquist said.

He expects competition between weight loss drug companies could keep lowering costs of the drugs.

"I think this is a continued trend of price pressure towards better access for, you know, for the population," Lindquist said.

There's even more to watch for this year, including the recent FDA approval of a Wegovy pill costing between $149 and $299 per month.

"It's another great, great tool in the toolbox," Lindquist said.

Lindquist said obesity treatment has come a long way, but hopes there's an end to patients like Davis still fighting for affordable access.

"I just want to be able to get back to that quality of life," Davis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.