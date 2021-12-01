Child killed, suspect dead in shooting after standoff with police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, park was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself from officers.

Two children were also found with gunshot wounds in the barricaded home. One of the children is dead, while the other has been transported to an area hospital, according to a release.

The suspect barricaded himself from officers in a home at North 55th Street and Everett Avenue, according to a release.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers and Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of the barricade, according to a release.

The sheriff's office responded to a shooting at Welborn Park at around 7 a.m., where a female victim was located with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

A KCKPD spokesperson said that the female victim was the suspect's girlfriend.

This is a developing story.