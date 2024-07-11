Welcome to grocery shopping of the future: Caper Carts help save time and money while you shop

PARKVILLE, Mo. — We’ve all been shocked when we see the total at the grocery store checkout counter. What if there was a way to track what you’re spending while you shop?

Caper Carts are making that possible.

Instead of waiting in line and feeling the sticker shock on the checkout screen, it’s as easy as scanning the item, dropping it in the cart, and immediately seeing your running total.

This could help Emily Thomsen, a Parkville mom, who was shopping with a Caper Cart for the first time.

"Here I can see the bill tabulating as you go,” said Emily Thomsen, a Parkville shopper.

USDA says the price of food from the grocery store has gone up 25% since 2019. Thomsen feels that increase and sees how the carts could help.

“It definitely keeps me more aware of what the prices are because, you know, oftentimes I'm distracted even at the checkout process. I'm not watching every item that goes through,” said Thomsen.

Price chopper spokesperson Nancy Mays explained everything the Caper Cart can do.

“Essentially it does everything that you need shopping wise in this one little container,” said Nancy Mays, Price Chopper spokesperson. “There's a lot of bonus amenities as well. So, for example, it can track your shopping list, clip coupons automatically so you have everything you need right here.”

If you’re not ready to embrace this new way of shopping, she says not to worry.

“This won’t replace self-checkout, and it won’t replace the checkouts with clerks. It's just one more way you can shop,” said Mays.

These carts are available in Parkville and Lee’s Summit McKeever’s but Mays says they’re hoping to expand soon.