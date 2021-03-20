Menu

Welfare check turns into KCPD homicide investigation overnight

Posted at 4:38 AM, Mar 20, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An evening welfare check was upgraded to a homicide investigation on Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called to check the welfare of a resident in the 7400 block of East 102nd Street.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a dead person on the floor of a detached garage.

An initial investigation has determined the death to be a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Bruce Baker.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were processed the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

