Welfare check turns into KCPD homicide investigation overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An evening welfare check was upgraded to a homicide investigation on Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Officers were called to check the welfare of a resident in the 7400 block of East 102nd Street.
Further investigation led to the discovery of a dead person on the floor of a detached garage.
An initial investigation has determined the death to be a homicide.
The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Bruce Baker.
Detectives and crime scene technicians were processed the scene.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.