Well Played KC brings hometown pride to Chiefs fans with unique gear ahead of AFC Championship

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

If you need some new Chiefs gear before the AFC Championship, an Overland Park woman has a unique line of merchandise showing her hometown pride.

Lindsey Hall wanted something Chiefs to wear that stood out but still looked put-together. The result was Well Played KC.

“Before I knew it, I was building a line,” said Lindsey Hall, Well Played KC owner.

Jason Gould Well Played KC

There’s no shortage of Chiefs gear out there, but Hall tries to make sure there’s something for everyone and that her designs look different than typical Chiefs gear.

Hall started Well Played KC after the Chiefs played in Germany.

RELATED | Chiefs laud ‘playoff atmosphere,’ partisan crowd after win in Frankfurt, Germany

“I think of Germany, I think of like medieval, I think of castles. So I wanted to build a crest, and instead of a knight's helmet being here, I wanted to include a football helmet,” Hall said. “I did want it to tie back into my family, so this right here is my family crest. “

Jason Gould Well Played KC

Kansas City’s passionate sports fans and tight-knit business community have been the driving force behind the brand’s growth.

“The people of Kansas City love their sports teams, but they also love their city,” Hall said. “The drops that we've done, and what I plan to do in the future, you're supporting both."

Hall sells hats and clothing that are in colors that support the Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC.

Right now, she’s working on a teal for the Current.

Lindsey is excited to expand and hopes to take Well Played KC to new heights while keeping her roots firmly planted in Kansas City.

“That would be a dream come true, all of our hometown heroes. I would love to see a hat on all of them,” Hall said.

