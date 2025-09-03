'We're on the same team': Law enforcement officers unite for fallen KCK officer's funeral

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Police Officer Hunter Simoncic will be honored Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park, with local law enforcement agencies stepping up to ensure emergency services continue while Simoncic's colleagues attend his funeral.

'We're on the same team': Officers unite for fallen KCK officer's funeral

Officer Simoncic died after he was struck by a vehicle a week ago near the Kansas City, Kansas Community College campus.

All KCKPD officers have been given the day off Wednesday to attend the funeral. According to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, calls for service will be handled with no interruption to emergency services.

Tuesday night, five local law enforcement departments began assisting the KCK police department.

Bonner Springs Police Department is one of those

“Obviously, all of us wish that we didn’t have to do this,” said Brenden Hedrick, Patrol Sergeant for the Bonner Springs Police Department.

Hedrick says it’s a sense of duty, and sometimes, it’s hard to even find the words.

“Going out there and doing it for him… just wanting to make him proud,” Hedrick said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Hunter Simoncic

In addition to the Bonner Springs Police Department, KCKPD will be helped by officers from the Shawnee, Topeka, Edwardsville, and the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

For example, the Edwardsville Police Department will have staff working Tuesday evening and overnight to help KCKPD.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Memorial for Officer Hunter Simoncic outside KCK city hall on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

“We are proud and honored to help in any way we can so that they can pay their respects to a lost member of their department,” Edwardsville Police Chief Rance Quinn said in a statement sent KSHB 41.

“Not a single officer backed down when the call came out,” Hedrick said.

In a statement, KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said they are thankful for the support.

The law enforcement community in the metro area is closely knit. In times of tragedy, we stand by one another. The KCKPD would like to express gratitude to all the agencies that have stepped forward and supported us, allowing members of the KCKPD to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of our fellow officer, Hunter Simoncic.

Chief Karl Oakman, KCKPD

“We’re on the same team and have the same goals in mind, and when one of us is hurt, all of us are hurt,” Hedrick said.

For Hedrick, the loss hits very close to home. He spent a New Year’s Eve with Simoncic when they both worked for KCKPD.

“Hunter was probably the nicest person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Hedrick said.

KSHB/Jake Weller

The past week has been hard for Hedrick.

“I was definitely here, but not here at the same time,” he said.

Now, he hopes to keep honoring his fallen friend.

“I just hope that he knows we’re always going to remember him and care about him,” Hedrick said.

—