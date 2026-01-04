KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Flu cases in Jackson County have surged to a five-year high, with more than 1,200 reported cases, as students prepare to return to classrooms after the holiday break.

The surge is linked to a mutated strain of the flu called Subclade K, which spreads more easily than typical seasonal flu strains, according to Jackson County Public Health.

Flu cases reach 5-year high in Jackson County as students return to school

"The numbers we've seen this year is higher than what we anticipated, and it's because of the new flu strain that is in circulation, which is highly transmissible," said Dr. Ade Adedokun, communicable disease epidemiologist with Jackson County Public Health.

An important concern about this strain is that this year's flu vaccine doesn't provide full protection against it. However, health officials say the vaccine is still the best defense.

"The virus may evade the immune system, but you see, the vaccine still has 70% to 75% chances of being effective, which is still high," Adedokun said.

KSHB Dr. Ade Adedokun, communicable disease epidemiologist with Jackson County Public Health

While symptoms can develop quickly, most healthy people recover within a few days. Immunocompromised populations face higher risks and should take extra precautions.

"It's just that in some cases, people that are vaccinated may also come down with the flu virus," Adedokun said. “One thing that I know it does is that it prevents the severe complications.”

As students return to school, parents should watch for sudden symptoms including fever, body aches and fatigue. Keeping sick children home can help prevent classroom outbreaks.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February, so high numbers could persist for several more weeks. However, prevention measures can still help slow the spread.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

