West Bottoms business to close due to rent increases, uncertain economy

Due to rent increases and overall economic uncertainty, the owner of Weird Stuff Antiques, Terry Sanchez, said he's looking to close up shop and move his business fully online.

Retail trend analyst Coresight estimates 15,000 more businesses nationwide will close their brick and mortar stores compared to last year.

Sanchez has been buying and selling antiques for 50 years and has been at the West Bottoms space for a little over eight years now. Unfortunately, the retail world has changed.

"We used to get 100 people on a Saturday and 100 people on a Sunday in retail," Sanchez said. "Now, maybe 20? I mean, there’s just not a lot of walk-in traffic anymore."

Parts of the West Bottoms are currently under construction, adding lofts and the Rock Island Bridge with the goal of bringing more people in.

Sanchez said it's too little, too late.

"It’s gonna take 10 years to develop," Sanchez said. "I’m 70, I'll be dead before it’s trendy, and cool, and making anybody any money. And the only people that are going to make money are the ones that own the properties."

The fun in antiquing for Beverly Knoll, a Weird Stuff customer, is seeing the object in person.

"Find a treasure that nobody else thought was a treasure," Knoll said.

She goes to many yard sales and thrift markets, but to hear that this store is closing concerns her.

"I think that’s sad," Knoll said. "But, you know, it’s happening all over."

Wierd Stuff Antiques closing date has been pushed back a few months.

Sanchez said he wants to sell a majority of what's in store right now and move to online in the next five to six months.

He just can't seem to give up his passion.

"I don't want to. I like to talk to people," Sanchez said. "And that’s probably why I’m still kicking at 70 because I enjoy what I do."

