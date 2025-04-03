Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Westbound I-70 closed near I-470 due to overturned tractor-trailer

i70 tractor trailer 2.jpg
KC Scout
i70 tractor trailer 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westbound I-70 west of I-470 is closed because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the semi overturned about 1:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol says there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

MSHP believes the road will be closed for hours.

In addition to westbound I-70, the 291 southbound exit to I-70 westbound, as well as the northbound I-470 exit to I-70 westbound are closed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

A Voice for Everyone