Westbound I-70 closed near I-470 due to overturned tractor-trailer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westbound I-70 west of I-470 is closed because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the semi overturned about 1:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol says there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

MSHP believes the road will be closed for hours.

In addition to westbound I-70, the 291 southbound exit to I-70 westbound, as well as the northbound I-470 exit to I-70 westbound are closed.