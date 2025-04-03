Westbound I-70 closed near I-470 due to overturned tractor-trailer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westbound I-70 west of I-470 is closed because of an overturned tractor-trailer.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says the semi overturned about 1:30 a.m.
The Highway Patrol says there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.
MSHP believes the road will be closed for hours.
In addition to westbound I-70, the 291 southbound exit to I-70 westbound, as well as the northbound I-470 exit to I-70 westbound are closed.
(UPDATE 2:15 a.m.) TRAFFIC ALERT: (JACKSON COUNTY) -— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 3, 2025
70 WB CLOSED west of 470
291 SB exit to 70 WB CLOSED
470 NB exit to 70 WB CLOSED
PLEASE USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. https://t.co/nYqHRqFqaV