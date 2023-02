KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westbound Kansas 10 was closed Monday at Interstate 435 in Lenexa due to an overturned dump truck.

The dump truck, which was carrying rocks, overturned around 9:35 a.m. and spilled the rocks onto the highway, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

All lanes of westbound K-10 are blocked in the area.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to an area hospital, but there was no information about the driver's possible injuries or condition.