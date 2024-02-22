Westport champagne bar Ça Va to close; owners say it’s temporary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of popular Westport champagne bar Ça Va posted Wednesday they plan to close, but say it’s only temporary.

The bar, which also offers a food menu, is coming up on its 10-year anniversary.

“We’ve reached a decision with this milestone and will be temporarily closing Ça Va for an update of our brand,” the owners said in an Instagram post. “We appreciate the love for our champagne roots and want to extend a huge thank you to our regulars and everyone who’s shared memories and special occasions with us.”

Owners say they hope to “broaden the scope” of their food and beverage offerings — which will still include champagne.

The bar will celebrate its anniversary with a celebration the weekend of March 1 through 3. The final day of service is set for March 9.

—