Westport cigar shop temporarily closed after Wednesday morning fire at multi-use building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cigar shop in Westport has temporarily closed after a fire at a multi-use building Wednesday morning.

Fidel’s Cigar Shop sat on the first floor, below the apartments where the fire began.

The cigar shop will conduct business at La Cultura Cigars on 514 Southwest Blvd. for the time being.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting the tenants.

"While we are heartbroken, we remain positive about restoring the space," the Westport Entertainment District said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

—