Westport House Apartments resident claims bat bit her in unit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In June, KSHB 41 talked with residents at Westport House Apartments about air-conditioning issues and allegedly unresponsive landlords.

Two months later, the issues persist.

This time, resident Betty Boykins said a bat bit her in her apartment. She showed KSHB the bites and the papers from the doctors to prove it.

Boykins is emotional and frustrated with the property manager and landlords. She believes her health is declining due to poor conditions in her apartment.

"I’m tired of it now," Boykins said. "I’d rather sleep out here with the homeless people or go over there and sleep in that garage. I’d probably have a better chance."

Dr. Monica Hawkins lives at Westport House Apartments, too. She said she found bat feces in her apartment.

Hawkins has called the complex's emergency number and filed multiple work orders, but she hasn't gotten a response.

"It infuriates me that the apartment complex, the leasing department ... don’t seem to care," she said.

KSHB tried calling Westport House Apartments.

While we were unable to connect with someone who could speak on behalf of the complex, we did talk to an agent in charge of claims. She said they are aware of the issue and are continuing to work on it.

Boykins said the air-conditioning issue was the final straw, but the bat might be the nail in the coffin.

"I’m just devastated," Boykins said.

—