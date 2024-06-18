Residents frustrated as Westport House Apartments nearing 5th day without air conditioning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been hot in Kansas City, Missouri, but Monday marked the fourth day the Westport House Apartments have been without air conditioning.

"Ooh it's been hot," said Ginger Miller, a resident at Westport House Apartments said.

KSHB 41 News staff Ginger Miller, tenant at Westport House Apartments

Box fans from the building management help, but Miller says it isn't enough.

"I come outside at night time, and I stay outside until about maybe twelve, one o'clock at night," she said. "And when I go back in, I run some water and put it in the bathtub — cold water — to stay cool," she said.

Buses were brought in by the city early Monday morning providing temporary, mobile cooling. But even that hasn't been enough for some.

"Yeah they had three ambulances that come to check on these people," Miller said. "I think one left in the ambulance."

Resident Betty Boykins says she was hospitalized from the heat.

KSHB 41 News staff Betty Boykins, a tenant at Westport House Apartments

"Matter of fact, I just got back from the hospital 30 minutes ago due to high blood pressure," she said. "They can't bring my blood pressure down because we've been living in this building without air."

Building management wouldn't talk with KSHB 41, but residents got a note saying the cooling system needs a special part that could arrive as early as Tuesday.

"This is the same thing that happened last year," Miller said.

Boykins isn't waiting for a next time — she says she's moving.

"To move out," Boykins said. "Yeah, this is the final straw."

