Westport staple Ale House closes after 10-year run in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Ale House in Westport said Tuesday morning the restaurant and bar is closing permanently as of April 9.

KSHB 41 digital producer Jack Anstine drove by the business, located at 4128 Broadway Boulevard, around noon Tuesday and was told it was not open, confirming the news which was first posted late Tuesday morning on social media.

“It is with our deepest regret to notify you all that after 10 years, we are officially closing the doors to the Westport Ale House,” the business owners wrote.

The owners noted increased food and beverage costs, increased costs of insurance and rent combined to make “operations unsustainable.”

To combat the inflation, the owners said they would have had to pass the price increases along to customers, which they said would have been unfeasible.

“We want to thank the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and the community to have been a part of such a vibrant and staple part of our metropolitan area,” the owners wrote. “We want to thank all of the loyal, dedicated and hardworking employees over the years who helped build, maintain and operate the Westport Ale House.”

