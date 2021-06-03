Westport to resume enhanced security

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westport will resume its enhanced security screening on Friday and Saturday nights beginning this week.

Five checkpoints will be set up around the district’s pedestrian-only zone, according to a news release, and will be operational from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. through an undetermined date in October.

“These measures are similar to scans performed at stadiums that forbid entry with a weapon and open containers, as well as an ID checkpoint,” the release stated. “As in the past, traffic is blocked from entering this 10-block area that transforms into Westport Live, the metros original and most popular District for nightlife.”

The district introduced its security screening program in 2018.

New traffic patterns also will be implemented on Friday and Saturday nights. A section of Mill Street near Westport Road will be closed to traffic, except for access to a parking garage and businesses.