What Kansas City-area municipalities are saying about future of Chiefs, Royals locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neither the Chiefs nor the Royals have made a public comment since losing a vote Tuesday night .

Voters rejected a proposal for a sales tax to partially fund stadium projects for each team. The 3/8-cent sales tax would’ve been in place for 40 additional years. It’s been in place since 2006.

On Tuesday, Royals ownership said “we will take some time to reflect on this an process the outcome.”

Chiefs President Mark Donovan added, “We will look to do what is in the best interest for our fans and for our organization as we move forward.”

Before the election, the teams said they’d explore all options if they lost the election.

That could include moving out of their stadiums in Jackson County after their current leases expire in January 2031. It could also include coming back to voters with a new proposal.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to neighboring municipalities in the Kansas City metropolitan area to find out what conversations, if any, the teams have had about relocating.

Kansas:

Gov. Laura Kelly has not made a formal comment. The state places a portion of the money it makes from sports betting in the “attracting professional sports to Kansas fund.”

The Department of Commerce said the fund currently has $4.098 million. The fund will receive another deposit this summer.

KSHB 41 News believes that deposit will bring the fund’s total closer to $10 million. The sales tax in Jackson County would’ve generated roughly $25 million per year for each team.

Wyandotte County, Kansas:

Already the home to the Kansas Speedway and MLS’s Sporting KC, Wyandotte County could potentially be a target for either team.

County Administrator David Johnston said in a statement Wednesday, “We have not received any inquiries from the Royals or the Chiefs regarding the Dotte.”

Johnson County, Kansas:

Kansas’ most populated county could be appealing to either team if they want to remain in Kansas City metropolitan area.

On Thursday, a county spokesperson said "no comment" on the topic.

Overland Park:

A spokesperson from the largest city on the Kansas side of the metropolitan area said there are no current plans for a stadium in Overland Park.

However, the city would be open to those conversations.

Missouri:

Gov. Mike Parson has not commented on the election results.

The teams previously said they’d reach out to the state for additional public funds to assist in their stadium projects following an assumed victory at the polls.

Jackson County:

The teams’ stadiums are currently located in Jackson County. Executive Frank White has not made a public statement since Tuesday’s election.

Kansas City, Missouri:

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed the issue Wednesday. He expressed optimism the teams would remain in Jackson County and Kansas City despite Tuesday’s election defeat.

“I believe in what others have said, including the teams, that although you’ll go back to the drawing board, they are interested in remaining in Kansas City in Jackson County,” Lucas said. “I continue to believe that’s the case and that’s the expectation of Kansas City government in every meeting and conversation we’ve had.”

Clay County, Missouri:

Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte told KSHB 41 News neither team contacted him following Tuesday’s election.

Last year, the Royals announced North Kansas City, within Clay County, was a finalist for a new stadium site.

The team ultimately picked the Crossroads in Jackson County as its preferred destination.

