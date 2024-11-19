What to do with 2024 property tax bill if 2023 assessment appeal is pending

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

—

Property owners in Jackson County, Missouri, should receive their 2024 property tax bill in the mail this month. The bills are already available to view and pay on the myJacksonCounty online portal.

The county administrator said about 8,400 of the more than 50,000 property owners who appealed their assessed value in 2023 are still waiting for a resolution. That means their 2024 property tax bill is based on a property value the owners disagree with.

In this case, the county recommends owners pay their 2024 property tax bill as normal. If the finalized appeal lowers their assessment — and, as a result, their tax bill — the county will refund any overpayment.

On Oct. 28, County Administrator Troy Schulte told county legislators the Board of Equalization probably won't resolve the residential appeals until early 2025.

“We’re waiting for some clarification as it relates to the ongoing issues with the State Tax Commission,” Schulte said of the pending residential appeals.

Dale Messing/KSHB Jackson County, Missouri, County Administrator Troy Schulte

The State Tax Commission ordered the county to roll back thousands of assessments from 2023, arguing the county didn’t follow state laws. Jackson County denies those claims.

Now, two lawsuits between the county and the State Tax Commission are pending in court.

Harry Morgan paid his property taxes Monday. He isn’t too worried about how 2023's assessment will or won't impact his bill.

“I haven’t gotten it in the mail, so I thought I’d come down here, have them print a copy off, and I just paid it,” he said.

Charlie Keegan Harry Morgan

The county only assesses properties on odd years. The next assessment will be in 2025.

To help residents pay their real estate and personal property taxes, Jackson County will open its Historic Truman Courthouse on Saturdays Nov. 23, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

The courthouse at 112 West Lexington Avenue in Independence will be open from 8 a.m. to noon those Saturdays.

Payments are due by Dec. 31.

—