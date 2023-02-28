What to expect going through security at Kansas City International Airport's new single terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Going through security will look different at the new single terminal at the Kansas City International Airport.

It's now a centralized checkpoint with 16 lanes and has the ability to expand to 18 lanes.

The Transportation Security Administration said the wait was never more than five minutes on Tuesday.

"It was fast moving and everybody was really helpful," said Angela Castle, a passenger.

Castle was among the first to go through the new security checkpoint.

Angela Brooks, the Federal Security Director with TSA, explained the new checkpoint is more efficient and effective.

"I would just say it's easier to get through because there's more lanes together, so you don't have to wait as long because at the other terminal, not enough space," Brooks said.

At KCI, TSA will continue to contract out security with a company called VMD. Brooks said they follow TSA standards and training.

They also use the same equipment, which passengers may notice got an upgrade too when checking their ID and bags.

"We don't have to go in the bag as much to look at things, that we can see more inside it," Brooks said.

Passengers may also see some other new machines.

CLEAR can verify your identity using your eyes or fingers.

Arica Gately with CLEAR explained the difference between TSA PreCheck and CLEAR.

"So we like to say for pre-check, you're able to leave your shoes on your feet and your laptop in your bag, but with CLEAR, you're able to leave your driver's license in your wallet and verify your identity right at one of our kiosks," Gately said.

Gately said think of it like a two-step process to get through security. On average, she said it takes about 30 seconds or less to verify your identity.

A typical membership for the program is around $189.

"The biggest advantage to having a CLEAR membership is predictability," Gately said.

For passengers like Castle, security was a breeze.

"Honestly, it couldn't have gone any smoother I don't think," Castle said.

Another layer of security will soon be added.

The TSA said three canine teams will be at KCI before spring break. Their job will be to sniff for explosives and items that make explosive devices.

In the mean time, they have to get them trained and acclimated to the new terminal.

—