What to know before KU vs Duke showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks and the Duke Blue Devils are both undefeated with 3-0 records so far this college football season, but that will soon change after the two teams face off at 11 a.m. in Lawrence, Kansas.

The game is sold out, with over 47,000 fans expected to fill David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Reporter Jordan Betts attended the stadium on her last day with KSHB 41 News to take a closer look at preparations for the game.

The sun isn’t even up yet but you know who is, the KU Marching Band! 👏🏻👏🏻They are getting ready for today’s game against Duke. Hear they have a super cool halftime show. #kufball pic.twitter.com/tjQ2dZ7VH2 — Jordan Betts (@JordanBettsTV) September 24, 2022

Here is what those in Lawrence should know before attending the highly anticipated matchup:



8 a.m. — There will be a DJ on the Hill getting fans pumped up for game day.

There will be a DJ on the Hill getting fans pumped up for game day. 8:45 a.m. — Fans can cheer on the Kansas players during the Hawk Walk as they arrive at the south side of the stadium.

Fans can cheer on the Kansas players during the Hawk Walk as they arrive at the south side of the stadium. 9:30 a.m. — Gates to the stadium open

Gates to the stadium open 10 a.m. — The KU Marching Jayhawks will bring team spirit as they perform on the Hill

The KU Marching Jayhawks will bring team spirit as they perform on the Hill 11 a.m. — It's game time! KU v Duke kicks off.

The KU Athletics Department is encouraging fans to download their mobile tickets before arriving to the stadium.

Fans should also plan to arrive early due to traffic delays on K-10 and 23rd Street.