What to watch out for at the Golden Globes Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Golden Globes Awards is happening on Sunday, an event people can watch on 41 Action News at 7 p.m.

However, this year's award show is unlike years past.

The award show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live greats Tina Fay and Amy Poehler. However, they will not have to worry about keeping six feet apart from each other.

Instead, they'll be thousands of miles away from each other hosting the awards from different coasts.

Fay will present from New York City's Rainbow Room at Rockfeller Center. Poehler will be at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the show's usual location.

The audience will not include a-list movie and television stars this time around. Instead it will be front line and essential workers from all over the U.S. according to People Magazine.

41 Action News reporter Jordan Betts and "Screened On The Spot" host Sarah Unruh give their thoughts on the big night and what categories to look out for.

Jordan's Take

I'm a sucker for the Golden Globes. It's honestly my favorite award show of the season. I think it's because we get to have all the TV and movie people in one room, and I love seeing them all mingling. When it comes to movies this year, I feel sort of out of the loop because of the pandemic. I think some films should have been nominated like Da 5 Bloods. But then there are some that I am unsure why they got a nomination.

I think the film "Nomadland" will be the movie that takes up a few categories. I also believe we could finally have a female take the best director award for the movie. In past years, the Golden Globes and Oscars received a lot of heat due to the lack of women in the best director category. I don't know much about the other films nominated, to be honest. But when it comes to TV, that's where I know my stuff!

Schitt's Creek will take up a lot of the awards. This show is fantastic and did a great job ending their show on a fantastic note. This show deserves to grab a few globes! But let's not forget about one show many people like myself are obsessed with: "The Crown." I watched this entire series within two weeks and I now see why people love it. I am going with Olivia Colman for Best Actress (Drama) in a TV Series instead of Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana. "The Crown" is the other show to keep your eye out for.

One person we can all root for is Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis as he is nominated for Best Actor (Comedy)- TV Series for his outstanding role in "Ted Lasso". Go Jason! However, he's going against Eugene Levy, so it's unlikely he will win.

Sarah's take

Despite the weird year where movie theaters were mostly empty, there were many great films released. Although I loved “Sound of Metal," it wasn’t nominated. That’s why my vote for Best Drama has to go to “Nomadland” which has great reviews from critics and friends alike.

Fingers crossed for director Chloé Zhao, who could make history as the first woman to win the best picture drama prize. For Best Picture Musical or Comedy, I’m voting for “Palm Springs.” I don’t know a single person who didn’t love it and it was a bit of a surprise hit. Of course, “Hamilton” is always a good bet!

I don’t think people loved this round of Borat as much as the first, it certainly felt less creative and more cringey. I’m hoping it doesn’t take as many awards as people are saying, but it could get love because of the sheer bravery on display from Sacha Baron-Cohen and Maria Bakalova and the studio’s huge push to get it votes this year.

Here’s what you need to know about the television awards this year. Never underestimate how much people love “The Crown.” They love it. It’s full of drama and scandal and great acting. Will it ever top the first two seasons with Claire Foy? No. But it’s still entertaining people and winning awards.

The second thing, do not ignore this year’s Emmy Awards. Schitt’s Creek made a first ever comedy sweep in all the acting categories. If anyone is up against Schitt’s Creek, it probably isn’t looking good for them. If anyone has a chance, it’s that lovable Ted Lasso – which was my favorite new show of 2020 (a close second “The Great” on Hulu.) However, good ‘ol Ted has several chances to win in the future and this is the last hurrah for the Schitt family. Let’s hope they get what they rightfully deserve.

To wrap, the names you could be hearing a lot on Sunday: Nomadland, Borat, The Crown and Schitt’s Creek.

JORDAN'S PICKS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“Nomadland”

“Mank”

“The Father”

“Promising Young Woman“

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Ramin (“The Mauritanian”)

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“The Mandalorian”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Emily in Paris”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

SARAH'S PICKS

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“Nomadland”

“Mank”

“The Father”

“Promising Young Woman“

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Ramin (“The Mauritanian”)

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“The Mandalorian”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Emily in Paris”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”