What you need to know about Saturday morning's Garmin Kansas City Marathon

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Thousands of runners are expected to participate Saturday morning in the 2025 Garmin Kansas City Marathon.

The Garmin Marathon is one of the biggest sporting events in Kansas City. This year organizers expect to have a record-breaking number of participants.

"This is our biggest fundraiser for the year," said Griffin Schaetzle with the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation. "10,000 (runners) is the highest we've had in the past decade. We're so excited that the community and runners are showing up."

The marathon and half-marathon begin at 7:00 a.m. and the10K and 5K races begin at 7:30 p.m.

"This event helps us execute and secure other events that we bring to the city," said Schaetzle.

Road Closures:

Organizers said to expect roads around the area to begin closing before 7:00 a.m. The closures will stretch from Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard through the Country Club Plaza and Union Station areas.

Streets will begin to slowly reopen throughout the race, but detours will still be around the race course until the afternoon.

Race-Day Details:

Runners can still pick up their race packets ahead of Saturday's start at Union Station.

There is a health and fitness expo 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Union Station.

Registration for the marathon is open until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

