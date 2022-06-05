Whataburger traffic flow to affect Parallel Parkway in KCK June 7-12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The grand opening of another Whataburger joint in the Kansas City area is set to affect the flow of traffic in KCK beginning Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m. June 7, the amended traffic flow plan goes into effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

Kansas City, Kansas, police report the far right (outside) lane of Parallel Parkway will be blocked off just west of North 106th Street.

To access the restaurant, drivers will turn north onto Village West Parkway and then east onto the access road into the establishment’s lot.

Drivers wishing to access surrounding businesses are advised to use northbound North 106th Street or northbound Village Parkway as only the inside turning lane will be open.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department

Digital message boards will be placed along the route to remind drivers of the changes, and private security in the Whataburger lot will be directing traffic.

The KCK Whataburger is located at 10780 Parallel Parkway.

