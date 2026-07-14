What's driving changes coming to Kansas City's Westport, Midtown, and Country Club Plaza districts?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The demolition of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotels Sunday on West 43rd Street marked a visible turning point for Kansas City's Westport and Country Club Plaza districts — and residents say it is just the beginning of a broader shift reshaping areas.

What changes are coming to KC's Westport, Midtown, and Plaza districts?

"We are pleased to share the controlled demolition of the hotel was completed at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12," according to a statement from Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City. "The demolition contractor safely and efficiently demolished the building, with the guidance and support of the Kansas City Police Department."

The hotel operator deemed the building functionally obsolete. Saint Luke's said it explored several reuse alternatives before settling on a more practical solution.

Will Shaw/KSHB

"As previously shared, the hotel operator that leased the building deemed the building to be functionally obsolete" according to the statement. "Saint Luke's explored several reuse alternatives for the site. Construction of a surface lot on the site to create additional hospital campus parking will begin soon."

For nearby residents, the demolition was hard to miss — and hard not to feel.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jamie Loughran

Jamie Loughran, who lives near Hyde Park, said the moment carried weight.

"It's such a sight that you're used to seeing," Loughran said.

Loughran has watched the area evolve through several recent changes, including the Midtown Costco and the opening of a new Westport Sun Fresh grocery store. But Loughran said the community still has room to grow.

"I would just like to see more community areas, more places for people to gather, and more reasons to ride the streetcar up and down Main Street," Loughran said.

New stormwater infrastructure in Westport is part of the ongoing improvements to that area.

Charlie Keegan

Meanwhile, a larger financial question looms over the corridor.

Port KC — the Port Authority of Kansas City — could move forward within the next couple of weeks on $1.5 billion in development bonds aimed at revitalizing the Country Club Plaza. The timeline has been delayed in order to protect taxpayer dollars while conversations continue between a pair of taxing districts.

Jon Stephens, president and CEO of Port KC, said no public money is at risk.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jon Stephens

"No tax dollars, to the schools or taxing jurisdictions, are being lost," Stephens said.

He said the Plaza and its surrounding neighborhoods depend on each other to thrive.

"You have to have a strong heart for the whole area to stay alive," Stephens said. "But you also have all the extremities thriving and growing for the heart to continue to continue to pump."

Jake Weller/KSHB Caroline Hogan

Caroline Hogan, public relations and social media manager for Country Club Plaza, said the infrastructure connecting the Plaza to its surrounding neighborhoods makes that relationship tangible.

"The infrastructure that we have on Country Club Plaza impacts the neighborhoods all around the plaza," Hogan said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB

Hogan said the demolition and what follows reflect something bigger happening across Kansas City.

"I think it's a sign of much larger development," Hogan said. "Kansas City is changing. But we're all changing in a good way."

Jake Weller/KSHB Steve Conwell

Steve Conwell, a Midtown resident, said he is watching the changes with cautious optimism.

"It's gonna be interesting of what's going to happen down at the Plaza, though," Conwell said.

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